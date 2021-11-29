Many Christmas songs are traditional religious hymns or slow-paced popular standards. "Jingle Bell Rock" is anything but, with a rock-n-roll hook and upbeat tempo. This popular rockabilly Christmas song was first released in 1957 by Bobby Helms and it fit in perfectly with other songs of the era. It remains a fan favorite today.
"Jingle Bell Rock"
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bell swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin' and blowin' up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun.
(Chorus)
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin' and prancin' in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air.
What a bright time, it's the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin' in a one-horse sleigh.
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet
That's the jingle bell rock.
(Chorus)
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin' feet
That's the jingle bell
That's the jingle bell
That's the jingle bell rock
Written by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe
Lyrics courtesy of Lyrics.com HL21A303
SOCIAL MEDIA TEXT: Many Christmas songs are traditional religious hymns or slow-paced popular standards. "Jingle Bell Rock" is anything but, with a rock-n-roll hook and upbeat tempo.