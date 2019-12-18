Jeremy Justice II | DB

Can I have another? Welcome to the Mustangs @jeremyjusticeii !#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/fev4E3KY13— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Hometown: Apple Valley
School: Apple Valley
Ratings: n/a
Offers of note: n/a
Notes
Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.
Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.