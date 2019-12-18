Jeremy Justice II | DB

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Hometown: Apple Valley

School: Apple Valley

Ratings: n/a

Offers of note: n/a

Notes

Justice is a long athlete that played both receiver and DB at Apple Valley High. With his size, he projects to be more of a safety at the FCS level. Listed at 6-foot-3.

Big play receiver at Apple Valley, averaging over 20 yards per catch in his career with eight touchdowns. Made 94 total tackles as a prep senior.

