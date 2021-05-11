Ray went 5-for-11 with nine RBIs and two doubles as the Bulldogs ran their win streak to 11 games with four wins over Ventura last week.
Ray leads the team with 23 RBIs. The former Lompoc Brave standout is hitting .354 for the 13-3 'Dogs.
