Japanese astronaut prepares for flight aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

Fischer shared his time as a NASA astronaut emphasized the importance of training for a mission in space.

“The most important training is the emergency training in your transport vehicle and aboard the space station,” he said. “Those procedures have to be second nature so that when [the environment] is smoky, dark and potentially toxic, you can resort to your memorized response and stabilize the situation.”

Fischer and Noguchi bonded as they trained together for previous NASA missions.

“He was in the astronaut office during my entire time [at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas],” he said. “We did all sorts of stuff together, including some spacewalk training in our huge pool, the Neutral Buoyancy Lab. He is pure class, and has a big heart. He’s just a great guy.”

When recalling his 2017 mission in space – where he logged 136 days in space with two spacewalks, Fischer remembered the negative effects of gravity he felt on his body, but highlighted the rewarding experience of going to space more than made up for the temporary discomfort.