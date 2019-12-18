Jamarri Jackson | DB

Our first NLI for #NationalSigningDay is in! Please welcome @JamarriJackson to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/CzFRNxj5oD— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 172
Hometown: Sacramento
School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers
Ratings: ** (In high school)
Offers of note: Cal Poly
Notes
Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.
Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.
Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.