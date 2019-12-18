Jamarri Jackson | DB

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Signed

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 5-9

Weight: 172

Hometown: Sacramento

School: Northern Arizona/College of San Mateo/Christian Brothers

Ratings: ** (In high school)

Offers of note: Cal Poly

Notes

Spent one season at Northern Arizona and one year at the College of San Mateo. Another NorCal DB commit.

Was a stud at San Mateo where he registered 44 tackles and six picks with one touchdown return in 12 games played in his only year with the program. He was named a First Team All-American.

Had 11 tackles and three pass break-ups at NAU in 2018. Should be eligible immediately after not playing in 2019.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News