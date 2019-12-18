Jacob Oliphant | DB

Our next NLI comes from Monte Vista! Please welcome @j_oliphant2 to the Mustangs!#NewWave20 | #NSD20 | #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/pwNgn33yop— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) December 18, 2019
Signed
The basics
Position: DB/ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Hometown: Danville
School: Monte Vista High
Ratings: ***
Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.
Notes
Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.
Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.