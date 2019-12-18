Jacob Oliphant | DB

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Signed

The basics

Position: DB/ATH

Height: 5-9

Weight: 170

Hometown: Danville

School: Monte Vista High

Ratings: ***

Offers of note: Air Force, Cal Poly.

Notes

Oliphant is one of Cal Poly's highest rated recruits of the 2020 class, though was a bit undervalued due to being undersized. Oliphant signed as a DB but is an athlete that can play multiple positions.

Oliphant ran a 4.38 laser-timed 40-yard dash in a camp. He had 570 receiving yards last season and will likely be employed as a punt and kick returner at Cal Poly. Had two interceptions over the final two seasons at Monte Vista.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News