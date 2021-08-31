082021 SMHS FB 04.JPG

Santa Maria's Jacob Nava carries the ball during the Saints' game against East Bakersfield on Aug. 20. Nava had 148 rushing yards in Friday's game against San Marcos.

Jacob Nava, Santa Maria RB/LB: 148 yards rushing in 13-6 loss to San Marcos.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you