Graduation season is here!

Balloons are being filled, cakes are being filled, seats are being filled, dreams are being fulfilled - it is a very filling time of year.

To help you plan around some slight traffic issues, or to just keep these times top of mind here is a look at the timing of area ceremonies. 

Lompoc-area graduations planned for this week include:

Wednesday, June 5: Maple Continuation School graduation at 2 p.m. behind the main campus, 4010 Jupiter Ave.

Thursday, June 6: Lompoc High School graduation at 12:30 p.m. at Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.

Thursday, June 6: Cabrillo High School graduation at 2:30 p.m. behind the main campus, 4350 Constellation Road.

Here is a look at a few of the graduation profiles that we have run, online and in print.  Be sure to check out our coverage of graduations online, and share your photos of your favorite grad on our Facebook page

