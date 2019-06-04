Graduation season is here!
Balloons are being filled, cakes are being filled, seats are being filled, dreams are being fulfilled - it is a very filling time of year.
To help you plan around some slight traffic issues, or to just keep these times top of mind here is a look at the timing of area ceremonies.
Lompoc-area graduations planned for this week include:
Wednesday, June 5: Maple Continuation School graduation at 2 p.m. behind the main campus, 4010 Jupiter Ave.
Thursday, June 6: Lompoc High School graduation at 12:30 p.m. at Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.
Thursday, June 6: Cabrillo High School graduation at 2:30 p.m. behind the main campus, 4350 Constellation Road.
Here is a look at a few of the graduation profiles that we have run, online and in print. Be sure to check out our coverage of graduations online, and share your photos of your favorite grad on our Facebook page.
Kailani “Kiki” Dial may have played her final girls basketball game in a Cabrillo High uniform, but that doesn’t mean she’s put the basketball away.
Four Lompoc-area high school seniors were recently selected to be recipients of an expanded scholarship award that was created by Lompoc Unified School District board member Jeff Carlovsky in memory of his late son.
Looks like Josh Rowe won’t be staying away from the water once he graduates from Cabrillo High School.
Thirty-nine students graduated from Lompoc Unified School District’s Adult School and Career Center during a festive celebration Monday evening at El Camino Community Center.
Logan Blanco, who has excelled in both academics and athletics over the past four years at Lompoc High School, is set to conclude her high school career at the same time that her father — and favorite teacher — Tom Blanco wraps up a nearly four-decade professional career as an athletic trainer and educator at Lompoc High.
When Cabrillo High School holds its graduation ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, it will mark the end of one chapter for Blake Settje and usher in another that will take him across the country to formally begin his service career at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.