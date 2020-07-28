‘It’s been a good journey’: Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in Solvang celebrates 50 years

For nearly as long as they've been married, 54 years, Bent and Susy have owned and operated Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery in downtown Solvang, where each day they peddle their locally-famous fresh breads, cookies, cakes and pastries to the patrons they call family.

The Olsens will celebrate 50 years in business on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a daylong golden anniversary fete on their outside patio complete with Kringle, layered cake, coffee and music. And everyone is invited.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

