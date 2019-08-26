The first full week of the high school sports season will see all of the Santa Ynez High School teams in action.
Girls golf, tennis and volleyball will all see plenty of action with all three playing Monday and Tuesday and then tennis team set for four matches this week.
On Monday, Santa Ynez golf hosted its annual Pirate Invitational at the Alisal River Course, tennis hosted Pioneer Valley and volleyball was on the road at Morro Bay.
We’ll have a roundup of all the action in our next Edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News.
The volleyball team continues its intense early season schedule.
The girls played, and won, three matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.
After a day off, they played several matches at the Bishop Diego Tournament Saturday.
After Monday’s match at Morro Bay, they’re set to host Pioneer Valley Tuesday, take a day off and then host San Luis Obispo Thursday and head to San Luis Obispo on Friday.
The girls golf team is also back in action Tuesday and again Thursday. The Pirates’ golfers faced Orcutt Academy at Santa Maria’s Rancho Maria Golf Club Tuesday and host St. Joseph Thursday at Alisal River.
The tennis team follows its Monday match on Tuesday when Pioneer Valley visits Santa Ynez and then they play Wednesday at Nipomo and host San Luis Obispo on Thursday four a four-match week.
Boys water polo has two home games on tap – Tuesday when San Luis Obispo comes to the valley and Thursday when Malibu comes up the coast.
Pirates football is at Carpinteria Friday for the renewal of their annual football rivalry.
And Saturday brings the cross country team’s season-opener when Santa Ynez joins a cast of hundreds at the annual UCSB Gaucho Invitational.
Saturday is also opening day of the 41st annual Santa Maria Open at Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley The tournament, which always brings in some ranked national players and has a healthy mix of top local talent, will be at all three sites Saturday and Sunday with all championships decided on Labor Day Monday at the SM Country club.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Cal Poly coming to SM Country Club
The Tim Walsh Show will broadcast live from the Santa Maria Country Club on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The show, broadcast by 1280 AM ESPN Radio, will feature a live interview with Walsh, Cal Poly's longtime football coach, and will also see the introductions of former St. Joseph High School players Fenton Will, Tim Miller and CJ Cole, who are now members of the Cal Poly football team.
The event is open to the public and fans of the Cal Poly football team are encouraged to attend.
The event will end at 7:30 p.m.
There will be complimentary appetizers and beverages courtesy of local Cal Poly football supporters.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.