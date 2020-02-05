Isaiah Robinson | ATH

Signed

Isaiah Robinson

Position: ATH

Height: 6-0

Weight: 193

Hometown: Los Angeles

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

School: St. Bernard High School

Robinson caught 26 passes as a senior and 32 more as a junior under head coach Joe Torres at St. Bernard High School in Playa Del Rey. His 26 receptions as a senior were for 397 yards and 10 touchdowns and he also rushed 10 times for 123 yards and four scores.

On defense, Robinson made 108 tackles, 16 for lost yardage and three sacks while also intercepting two passes, breaking up two others and recovering two fumbles. He produced 624 total return yards (28.6 average on kickoff returns, 28.1 on punt returns), among the top 20 in California.

He landed on the Daily Breeze’s All-Area second team as a linebacker and was chosen to play in the West Torrance Lions Club All-Star Game. Robinson also was a first-team All-Santa Fe League and All-CIF Southern Section Division 13 selection and also was named team MVP.