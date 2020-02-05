Isaiah Robinson | ATH

Signed
Isaiah Robinson
Position: ATH
Height: 6-0
Weight: 193
Hometown: Los Angeles
School: St. Bernard High School
Who’s the next Mustang? @whynotzay! Welcome to Cal Poly, Isaiah Robinson!#RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/FVyGOvzxRF— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
Robinson caught 26 passes as a senior and 32 more as a junior under head coach Joe Torres at St. Bernard High School in Playa Del Rey. His 26 receptions as a senior were for 397 yards and 10 touchdowns and he also rushed 10 times for 123 yards and four scores.
On defense, Robinson made 108 tackles, 16 for lost yardage and three sacks while also intercepting two passes, breaking up two others and recovering two fumbles. He produced 624 total return yards (28.6 average on kickoff returns, 28.1 on punt returns), among the top 20 in California.
He landed on the Daily Breeze’s All-Area second team as a linebacker and was chosen to play in the West Torrance Lions Club All-Star Game. Robinson also was a first-team All-Santa Fe League and All-CIF Southern Section Division 13 selection and also was named team MVP.
Robinson returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown versus Torrance and he returned three punts (two versus Verbum Dei) and one interception for scores. Against Bishop Montgomery, he scored touchdowns via receiving, punt return and interception return. The Vikings were 4-6 last fall. Robinson’s numbers as a junior include 32 catches for 640 yards and 15 touchdowns, 132 yards on just nine rushes, two going for scores, and on defense, 100 tackles with two sacks, a trio of interceptions, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Honors include first-team All-Santa Fe League, second-team All-CIF-Southern Section Division 13, Santa Fe League defensive player of the year and team MVP.
Also recruited by Wyoming, San Jose State, Nevada, New Mexico State and Colorado State, Robinson chose to be a Mustang because “Cal Poly is a great school and receiving a degree from here is something not many can accomplish. It is a great place for me to succeed on and off the field.”