Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez, RB/LB: 10 carries, 44 yards, TD; 7 total tackles in a 10-7 win over Nordhoff.
Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez, RB/LB
Trending Now
-
Falling heavy equipment kills woman on Highway 101 offramp in Nipomo
-
Police seek identity of those involved in altercation Saturday at Santa Maria High
-
Firefly's rocket explosion stuns spectators; public urged to avoid debris
-
'We are stretched thin:' Marian Regional staff plead with community to take surge seriously as ICU fills
-
Sub shortages compounded by COVID cases strain Santa Maria teachers, staff