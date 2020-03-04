International Women's Day proclamation presented to local women's coalition

Decked out in wide-brimmed white hats, members of the Santa Maria Suffrage Centennial Celebration Coalition gathered to accept a proclamation from the Santa Maria City Council this week declaring March 8 as International Women's Day in Santa Maria.
"Our Suffrage Centennial Coalition is made up of women’s groups in Santa Maria who are proud of the fact that women have had the vote for 100 years," said Judy Garrett, a member of the Minerva Club of Santa Maria and the Coalition, who accepted the proclamation.
The Coalition, comprised of over a dozen local organizations in Santa Barbara County, was founded last year in celebration of the 100 years that women have had the right to vote in the United States.
The Minerva Club is one of the oldest continuing women's clubs in California, with the Santa Maria club location being built in 1928.
Other organizations in the coalition include the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center and the Women's March of Santa Maria Valley, among others.
"We're very gratified to have gotten the vote 100 years ago, which we're celebrating greatly this year. However, despite the vote, I don't think women still have political or economic parity," Garrett told the Council on Tuesday.
Garret highlighted how one of the coalition members, Cynthia Hacker, is the great-great-granddaughter of Harriet Hart, who established many of the city's original buildings and streets with her husband Reuben Hart in the late 1800s.
The coalition has organized events to take place each month of the year in celebration of the history of women's suffrage in Santa Maria.
Celebrations of International Women's Day first began throughout Europe in 1911, with the first National Women's Day being celebrated in the United States in 1909. The United Nations officially recognized International Women's Day in 1977.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.