International Women's Day proclamation presented to local women's coalition

Decked out in wide-brimmed white hats, members of the Santa Maria Suffrage Centennial Celebration Coalition gathered to accept a proclamation from the Santa Maria City Council this week declaring March 8 as International Women's Day in Santa Maria.

"Our Suffrage Centennial Coalition is made up of women’s groups in Santa Maria who are proud of the fact that women have had the vote for 100 years," said Judy Garrett, a member of the Minerva Club of Santa Maria and the Coalition, who accepted the proclamation.

The Coalition, comprised of over a dozen local organizations in Santa Barbara County, was founded last year in celebration of the 100 years that women have had the right to vote in the United States.

The Minerva Club is one of the oldest continuing women's clubs in California, with the Santa Maria club location being built in 1928.

Other organizations in the coalition include the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center and the Women's March of Santa Maria Valley, among others.