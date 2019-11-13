The Lompoc Interfaith Alliance invites the community to attend its annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the sanctuary at the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St.
All are welcome to attend the celebration of gratitude and harmony. Participants from many of the faith communities in Lompoc will offer musical and spoken inspiration. There will be a reception following the service.