The last column about the questions most commonly asked about Social Security and the answers to those questions proved to be so popular, we’re doing it again but with a different set of questions.
QUESTION: What are compassionate allowances?
ANSWER: Compassionate allowances are Social Security’s way of quickly identifying severe diseases and other medical conditions that qualify a person for disability benefits without waiting a long time.
They permit Social Security Administration representatives to target the most obviously disabled individuals for faster payment of benefits based on objective medical information we can obtain quickly.
But they are not separate from the Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income programs. Find out more about them at www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.
Q: How does Social Security decide if I am disabled?
A: If you are an adult, you must be unable to work for a year or more because of a medical condition or combination of medical impairments.
Overall, we use a five-step evaluation process to decide whether you are disabled. The process considers any current work activity you are doing, your medical condition and how it affects your ability to work.
To be found disabled:
• You must be unable to do the work you did before you became disabled and we must decide you cannot adjust to other work because of your medical condition; and,
• Your disability must last, or be expected to last, for at least one year or to result in death.
Social Security pays only for total disability. We do not pay benefits for partial or short-term disability.
For more information, read our publication “Disability Benefits” at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10029.html.
Q: How do I apply for disability benefits? And, how long does it take to get a decision after I apply?
A: You can apply for disability benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityssi/apply.html.
It usually takes three to five months to get a decision on your disability application, but the time frame can vary depending on:
• The nature of your disability;
• How quickly we can get medical evidence from your doctor or other medical source;
• Whether it’s necessary to send you for a medical examination; and,
• Whether we review your application for quality purposes.
If you file a claim, you can find out the status at www.socialsecurity.gov/claimstatus.
Q: I worked the first half of this year but plan to retire this month. Will Social Security count the amount I earn for this year when I retire?
A: Yes. If you retire midyear, we count your earnings for the entire year. We have a special “earnings test” rule we apply to annual earnings, usually in the first year of retirement.
Under that rule, you get a full payment for any whole month we consider you retired, regardless of your yearly earnings.
We consider you retired during any month your earnings are below the monthly earnings limit, or if you have not performed substantial services in self-employment.
We do not consider income earned beginning with the month you reach full retirement age.
Learn more about the earnings test rule at www.socialsecurity.gov/retire2/rule.htm.
Q: I’m working in retirement. How much can I earn and still collect full Social Security retirement benefits?
A: Social Security uses the formulas below, depending on your age, to determine how much you can earn before we must reduce your benefit:
• If you are younger than full retirement age: We will deduct $1 in benefits for each $2 you earn above the annual limit.
• In the year you reach your full retirement age: We will deduct $1 in benefits for each $3 you earn above a different limit, but we count only earnings before the month you reach full retirement age.
• Starting with the month you reach full retirement age: You will get your benefits with no limit on your earnings.
You can find out your full retirement age at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/ageincrease.htm.
Q: I am nearing my full retirement age, but I plan to keep working after I apply for Social Security benefits. Will my benefits be reduced because of my income?
A: No. If you start receiving benefits after you’ve reached your full retirement age, you can work while you receive Social Security and your current benefit will not be reduced because of the earned income.
In fact, if you keep working, it could mean a higher benefit for you in the future. Higher benefits can be important to you later in life and increase the future benefit amounts your survivors could receive.
If you begin receiving benefits before your full retirement age, however, your earnings could reduce your monthly benefit amount.
But after you reach full retirement age, we recalculate your benefit amount to leave out the months when we reduced or withheld benefits due to your excess earnings.
Learn more about the subject in our publication “How Work Affects Your Benefits” at www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/10069.html.
Q: I am receiving Social Security retirement benefits and I recently went back to work. Do I have to pay Social Security taxes on my income?
A: Yes. By law, your employer must withhold Federal Insurance Contributions Act, or FICA, taxes from your paycheck. But although you are retired, you do receive credit for those new earnings.
Each year Social Security automatically credits the new earnings, and if your new earnings are higher than in any earlier year used to calculate your current benefit, your monthly benefit could increase.
For more information, visit www.socialsecurity.gov or call toll-free 800-772-1213. TTY users can call 800-325-0778, also toll-free.
Q: I'm retired, and the only income I have is a monthly withdrawal from an individual retirement account.
Are the IRA withdrawals considered “earnings”? Could they reduce my monthly Social Security benefits?
A: No. We count only the wages you earn from a job or your net profit if you're self-employed.
Nonwork income like pensions, annuities, investment income, interest, capital gains and other government benefits are not counted and will not affect your Social Security benefits.
For more information, visit our website at www.socialsecurity.gov or call us toll-free at 800-772-1213 or 800-325-0778 for TTY users.