An inmate at the federal Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc was discovered missing late Friday afternoon, according to prison officials.
Armando Penunuri, 32, is believed to have walked away from the camp. It was discovered that he was missing around 5:15 p.m. He is described by prison officials as a white Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall weighs about 195 pounds.
Penunuri, according to the prison, was sentenced in the Western District of Tennessee to 120 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of oxycodone, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated, prison officials reported.
Anyone with information about Penunuri’s whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 805-346-2728.
The Satellite Prison Camp is a minimum-security facility adjacent to the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc. The camp currently houses 440 male offenders, according to the prison.
