An injured passenger and two cats were extricated from a vehicle Monday following a head-on collision near the intersection of Highway 246 and Campbell Road, east of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident was reported at 6:32 a.m. when two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection, which is located roughly 7 miles west of Lompoc, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located one patient with major injuries trapped inside a vehicle who was removed using heavy extrication equipment, according to Bertucelli. Additionally, two cats were pulled from the vehicle, he added.

The collision resulted in heavy damage to one vehicle, while the other vehicle was overturned on its side along the side of the road. Traffic restrictions were initially put in place but have since been lifted. The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency units that responded included two County Fire engines, an ambulance and the CHP.