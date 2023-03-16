Lompoc Teen Center’s inaugural Live & Silent Auction Extravaganza fundraising event is set for Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., at True Vine Family Life Center, 533 Avalon St., Lompoc.
The event will benefit the center’s "Yes I Can-Si Se Puede" program and the general fund.
Items to be auctioned include a helicopter ride, diamond necklace, two LA Lakers game tickets, as well as theater, restaurant and hotel packages.
Lompoc Teen Center offers a safe space for at-risk teens, seventh through twelfth grades, to achieve academic success and college readiness.
Suggested donation to attend is $50 per person.
For information and to RSVP, contact founder Cliff Lambert at clifflambert@comcast.net, or 805-350-9138.