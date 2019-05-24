Trustees of the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District, Improvement District No. 1, will get a look at the preliminary budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year in a special meeting set for 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A new president and vice president of the board will chosen during the special meeting to be held in the conference room of the Santa Ynez Community Services District offices at 1070 Faraday St. in Santa Ynez.
Along with a number of routine matters, the board also will review the state-calculated district appropriations limit for next fiscal year, hear an update on the Eastern Groundwater Basin Management Area and consider adopting changes to the personnel policy manual.
Four cases of existing litigation are scheduled to be discussed in a closed session.
The complete agenda is posted at 3622 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez and can be viewed online at www.syrwd.org.
For more information about agenda items, call the district manager’s office at 805-688-6015.