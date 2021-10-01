If you’re a tenant and you’ve paid less than 25% of the rent you owe for the past year, the eviction process can move forward, said Russ Heimerich, spokesperson for the state Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency, which is overseeing the state’s rent relief program.
But if you think your application was wrongfully denied, you can appeal by clicking on the link in your denial email and using your case ID to log on. The team that reviews your case will be different from the original case manager.
“We haven’t had a ton of appeals — mostly because we seldom have denials,” Heimerich said.