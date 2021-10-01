If you’ve applied for rent relief and have yet to hear back, that’s a defense against eviction in court. Your application doesn’t have to have yet been approved, nor do you have to have the money in hand. And if you’re summoned to court, you have to show proof you applied.
“They will get an email confirming receipt of their completed application and case number. That’s what they should bring,” Heimerich said.
Having paid at least 25% of your rent between September 2020 and September 2021 is also a defense against eviction in court, so make sure you have proof of what you’ve paid to date.