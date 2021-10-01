Current law shields tenants from eviction if they’ve paid at least 25% of their rent between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. And tenants cannot be evicted over any rent owed between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020 — as long as they respond to their landlord’s eviction notice with a signed declaration of COVID-19-related financial distress.
While tenants are shielded from eviction, the full rent between March 2020 and September 2021 is still due, however, and can be collected in small claims court starting Nov. 1.
If you are eligible for rent relief and apply, and your application is either approved or pending, you can use that as a defense in court.