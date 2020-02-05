Hudson Walker | DE

Signed

Hudson Walker

Position: DE

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Hometown: Visalia

School: Redwood High School

Walker was named Co-Lineman of the Year in the West Yosemite League for the second year in a row after making 64 tackles (49 solo), including 10 sacks, under head coach Kevin Scharton at Redwood High School.

Walker also broke up one pass, forced two fumbles, blocked two punts as well as a field goal attempt and earned a pair of safeties. Walker helped the Rangers to a 10-2 overall record, second-place West Yosemite League finish and a berth in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.

He was named team MVP and Visalia Times-Delta Defensive Player of the Year, also landing on the Fresno Bee All-Star Team.

As a junior, Walker earned 99 tackles and 10 more sacks and was named his team’s defensive player of the year. Walker also played basketball at Redwood, averaging 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest as a junior. He received offers from Cal, UCLA and San Diego, choosing Cal Poly because “it was the best fit academically and the team culture and coaches.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0