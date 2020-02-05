Hudson Walker | DE

Signed
Hudson Walker
Position: DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Hometown: Visalia
School: Redwood High School
Our next new Mustang comes from Redwood HS! Please welcome, Hudson Walker (@Huddy_W) to Cal Poly! #RideHigh | #NSD2020 pic.twitter.com/wGyhzBiarQ— Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) February 5, 2020
Walker was named Co-Lineman of the Year in the West Yosemite League for the second year in a row after making 64 tackles (49 solo), including 10 sacks, under head coach Kevin Scharton at Redwood High School.
Walker also broke up one pass, forced two fumbles, blocked two punts as well as a field goal attempt and earned a pair of safeties. Walker helped the Rangers to a 10-2 overall record, second-place West Yosemite League finish and a berth in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs.
He was named team MVP and Visalia Times-Delta Defensive Player of the Year, also landing on the Fresno Bee All-Star Team.
As a junior, Walker earned 99 tackles and 10 more sacks and was named his team’s defensive player of the year. Walker also played basketball at Redwood, averaging 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest as a junior. He received offers from Cal, UCLA and San Diego, choosing Cal Poly because “it was the best fit academically and the team culture and coaches.”