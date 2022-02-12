The key to recognizing an illicit discharge is to understand what is not considered a source of pollution to the City’s storm drain system.
We know that the city storm drain systems are designed to collect rain that flow into gutters and storm drain inlets and transport it through a series of pipes where it is directly discharged to land or into a stormwater basin so it can infiltrate and replenish the city’s groundwater supply; or in most cases, the non-treated stormwater runoff is directly discharged to a local creek or into the Santa Ynez River.
What happens when other sources of water flow into the city’s storm drain system or when other things are picked up by rain or irrigation water and enter the storm drain system. Are these types of discharges allowable or does it cause pollution?
The Cities of Solvang and Buellton have a permit that allows stormwater and only certain types of “non-stormwater” to flow into and out of the system.
Water from the following sources is allowed to flow into the system if it doesn’t contain pollutants (i.e., sediment, fertilizer, soap, chemicals, etc.) and is properly managed: (1) potable water line flushing; (2) landscape irrigation and lawn watering; (3) air conditioning condensation; (4) individual private vehicle washing; (5) dechlorinated swimming pool discharges; and/or (6) flows from firefighting activities.
Under drought conditions, it is prohibited to wash hard surfaces such as driveways and sidewalks, etc. unless it’s necessary to protect the public health and safety; and vehicles must be washed at a local commercial car wash facility unless you use a hose equipped with an automatic shut-off and make sure the wastewater drains to a landscape area or unpaved surface. All other discharges of any material are prohibited; these are termed “illicit discharges”.
Throughout the year, City staff does their part to prevent, detect, and eliminate illicit discharges by inspecting industrial and commercial facilities. Potential pollutant discharges may be from cleaning, washing or rinsing activities; chemical usage; vehicles; dumpsters and wastes generated from manufacturing processes. The City staff also inspects active construction sites monthly looking for potential pollutant discharges of sediment, construction debris, chemicals, wash out water from concrete trucks etc. and verifies each site is implementing control measures called “best management practices” (BMPs) to prevent stormwater pollution from running off their site.
Both Cities have jointly developed BMP guides for homeowners, businesses (automotive, landscaper’s, mobile cleaners and restaurants, mobile pet groomer & stylist), construction industry, multi-residential dwelling owners, and a guide for special events to help eliminate illicit discharges. The Cities have also installed storm drain curb markers with the phase “Only Rain, Down the Storm Drain” or “No Dumping, Drains to River” is to remind us that only stormwater should enter the storm drain system unless it’s one of the approved discharges.
If you see a non-stormwater discharge that may be an illicit discharge, you can report it to your City’s Pubic Work Department/Division. The person making the report should be prepared to provide the location/address of the problem; quantity, origin, color and odor of the substance; vehicle license number and/or information pertaining to the individuals involved in the discharge, if applicable; and photo documentation would be helpful. If the discharge creates any emergency situation, a person should dial 911 to notify the County Sheriff or Fire Department and be prepared to provide information about the incident.
To learn more about how to recognize and report an illicit discharge, please visit your City’s Stormwater Management webpage or by contact your local jurisdiction:
City of Buellton: www.CityofBuellton.com Public Works Department at (805) 688-5177 or swmp@cityofbuellton.com
City of Solvang: www.CityofSolvang.com Public Works Department at (805) 688-5575 or stormwater@cityofsolvang.com