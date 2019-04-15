The city of Lompoc and the Lompoc Kiwanis Club are inviting local children and families to attend this year's communitywide Easter Egg Hunt, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, at River Park.
The free event is being put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club, which will be selling hot dogs, soda and chips; the MOMS Club of Lompoc, which will be offering free face painting; and Camp Fire USA, which will provide games.
The festivities will be held in the American Legion Area of River Park, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road, beginning at 10 a.m.
For the egg hunts, participants are asked to bring their own basket or bag to collect the chocolate eggs. If everyone uses their good manners, according to a city spokeswoman, the Easter Bunny might make an appearance for photo opportunities.
To ensure the safety of all participants, hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:
- Ages 3 and younger — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.;
- Ages 4 to 5 — 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.;
- Ages 6 to 8 — 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; and
- Ages 9 to 12 — 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.
Questions regarding this year’s Easter Egg Hunt should be directed to the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.