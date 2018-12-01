The second Honky Tonk Christmas, a three-day series of benefit performances, is set to kick off in Lompoc on Friday, Dec. 7.
The concerts, sponsored by local radio station KTNK, will be held at various locations around Lompoc on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Among the scheduled performers are recording artists Justin Trevino and Myra Rolen, along with steel guitar player JayDee Maness and local singer Dylan Ortega.
The event will get underway with the Honky Tonk Revue from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday at Solvang Brewing Company, 234 North H St. Trevino, Rolen and the KTNK Top Hands featuring Maness on pedal steel are slated to perform.
The Honky Tonk Revue will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Lompoc Wine Factory, 321 North D St. That concert will feature headliner Ortega along with Trevino, Rolen, Maness and the KTNK Top Hands. Lompoc band Too Little Too Late will open the show.
A Honky Tonk Gospel show will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Ave.
The weekend events will wrap up with a Honky Tonk Christmas benefit from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Valley of the Flowers Half-Century Club, 341 North N St.
All funds collected over the three days will stay in Lompoc and benefit the Lompoc Food Pantry, Certain Sparks Music Foundation and the Half-Century Club, according to organizers.
For a complete weekend schedule, visit radioKTNK.com.