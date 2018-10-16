Chickens are now legally welcome in Lompoc neighborhoods.
The Lompoc City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to amend the city’s municipal code to redefine household pets and allow the previously excluded fowl, among other animals, at single-family homes in the city. The move marked a reversal from three years ago when the City Council voted 3-2 to shoot down a similar amendment.
The issue regained traction this year, however, as several community members had spoken out about their desire to keep the birds in their yards. In July, Councilman Victor Vega requested that the topic be brought back to the council for discussion, a request that was fulfilled Tuesday when the issue was “back by popular demand,” as Lompoc Planning Manager Brian Halvorson termed it.
“This has been a pretty popular item as far as from where I’m sitting,” Vega said in his opening comments before ultimately making the motion to approve the change. “As we spoke about, it looks like there’s a lot of public support for a change in some of our ordinances categorizing household pets.”
Four members of the public addressed the council to express their support for the change during Tuesday night’s meeting, while no community members spoke against it. One of those supporters, Anthony Loverde, wore a black t-shirt with large white letters that read: “LEGALIZE CHICKENS.”
The only voice of dissent came from Mayor Bob Lingl, who was one of the council members who voted against the change in 2015. Lingl said he felt the same way Tuesday as he did three years ago. His decision then, he said, was based in large part on residents complaining about the birds in their neighborhoods.
“If everyone was responsible and abided by everything, we would not have had complaints, but we did have complaints,” Lingl said, acknowledging that city officials have known that people have been breaking the law and keeping chickens anyway.
“I have to vote against it just because nothing has changed in the last several years,” he later added, noting that he believed that a future council will ultimately have to re-address the issue yet again due to public outcry. “It’s really the same ordinance we voted down several years ago. … We’ll get complaints about the same things.”
The amendment includes stipulations that must be met for people who wish to keep chickens at their homes.
Among the criteria that must be met: The coops must be kept at least 40 feet away from any door or window of an adjoining property; they must be 10 feet away from each side of the property line, including the rear property line, unless abutting an alley; they must be located on the rear half of a lot; and a maximum of six animals are allowed per residence.
Further, roosters are prohibited, and all hens must not create an “offensive noise or odor” for neighbors.
In his presentation to the council, Halvorson noted that code enforcement complaints will likely rise with the new rules. Potential problems that he mentioned included issues relating to maintenance of properties, noise, infections, rodents, and the possibility of the chickens attracting other wildlife looking for a meal.
The city has one code enforcement officer who operates under a complaint-based policy.
As part of the motion to accept the amendment, the council included Halvorson's suggestion to bring the topic back in a year for a status report.
In supporting the move, councilman Jim Mosby said he felt the new policy would make things safer for neighborhoods by setting parameters, rather than having what he felt was an untenable "prohibition." He also pointed to another possible benefit.
"Chickens are awesome composters," he said. "They'll get your green matter and such, and they'll reduce our landfill movement."
In other moves at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The council unanimously approved a “Payment for City Services” agreement with Community Health Centers (CHC) for a new facility the organization is planning to construct in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of West Ocean Avenue. The City Council had previously balked at a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, agreement with CHC. Under Tuesday's approved agreement, CHC is slated to make annual payments to the city in perpetuity, with the initial payment set at $15,000 with a 2-percent increase in the annual payment each subsequent year. The agreement, which was proposed by CHC, would also extend to any organization that opens on the property that is not subject to paying real property taxes.
- The council voted 5-0 to approve a contract with Qwik Response for cleaning out portions of the Santa Ynez Riverbed. The contract is not to exceed $400,000.
- Mosby re-appointed community member Mark Ashamalla, who helped lead the temporary homeless triage center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10 at River Park, as his representative on the city’s Human Services Commission. The appointment was approved unanimously.
The City Council’s regularly scheduled Nov. 6 meeting has been canceled due to this year’s general election being that same day. The next meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.