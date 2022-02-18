In 1932, while Louden Gatewood was working in a shoeshine shop in Bakersfield, he received a call from Homer Messina in Santa Maria, offering him a job in his barbershop.
Because the country was in the depths of the Great Depression, and the man had a family to feed, Gatewood was apprehensive. Hundreds of thousands of people were unemployed, and for him to give up a permanent job to take another one of uncertain future just didn't seem to be a wise move.
However, he offered to come down to Santa Maria and look the situation over.
Gatewood came to town, liked what he saw, accepted the position and immediately began working at Messina's shop. The following December he moved his family to Santa Maria.
Louden Gatewood, son of a man born into slavery, was born in 1900 in Pueblo, Colo., and moved to Needles, Calif., while still a boy. During his early years he learned to shine shoes, an occupation that was destined to support him for the rest of his life.
Because work in his chosen profession was scarce, Mr. Gatewood often found it necessary to move to different areas, wherever work was available.
In 1926 he moved to Chehalis, Wash., where he met and married Eula Mae Whiteside. In 1932, the Gatewoods and their three children moved to Bakersfield, where two more children were born.
Two years after arriving in Santa Maria, Gatewood left Messina's shop and opened a shoeshine parlor in the old ticket booth of the Gaiety Theater on West Main Street near McClelland. From the West Main Street site he opened the Gatewood Shine Parlor on South Broadway, between Church and West Main Street, in the old Bradley Hotel.
At first, shoeshining was the only service Gatewood offered. However, by 1938 he was selling magazines, books, cigarettes, tobacco, candy and popcorn.
During World War II, when soldiers from the local military installations came into the shop to get their shoes shined, Gatewoods shop was open 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
With both Clyde and Leroy helping their father shine shoes and Annabelle working as cashier, as well as keeping the business records, his shop prospered.
After the war ended, Gatewood closed the shop; but still needing to support his family, he went to work for various businesses in Santa Maria. Both Eula and Louden died in the 1950s and are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
All of the Gatewood children attended local schools and were known throughout the Santa Maria area for their athletic ability, as well as their participation in various school programs.
Clyde, the oldest child, entered the U. S. Navy shortly after graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1944. When the war ended and he was discharged, he worked as an electronics and aerospace engineer in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas.
Annabelle, the oldest daughter, graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1946 and from Santa Maria Junior College the next year. In 1947 she married Eric Tell, who owned his own trucking business. Annabelle passed away in April 2001 at the age of 73.
Leroy, the third Gatewood child, was his father's right-hand man, and never had the opportunity to participate in sports, because he was too busy working.
During World War II, in addition to working at the shoeshine shop, LeRoy delivered the Santa Maria Times.
He was also assigned the responsibility of telling people on his block to turn off their lights during the periodic blackouts. Since paperboys were considered to be a part of the war effort, Leroy received special permission from the government to purchase a bicycle.
Leroy was drafted into the military and served with the Army for two years before returning to Santa Maria. He worked for Souza/s Music Center, staying there for 25 years until the business closed. Leroy passed away in May 1996.
Urelalee was born in Bakersfield and attended Santa Maria schools. Several years after graduating from Santa Maria High School, she married Connie Seymore and moved to Guadalupe, where she lived until her death in 1978.
Leander Gatewood, born in Bakersfield, was only five months old when his family moved to Santa Maria.
A dedicated Boy Scout, and the first black Eagle Scout on the Central Coast, at the time Leander attained this prestigious level in scouting, he had won more awards than any other Boy Scout on the Central Coast.
In addition to his being named to the Order of the Arrow fraternal organization and being a charter member of the Northern Santa Barbara chapter, he also became a Sea Explorer Scout. In this capacity, he served as assistant skipper aboard a Sea Scout ship sponsored by the American Legion.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1950, he continued his education at both Santa Maria Junior College and Hancock College. He also played football with the Santa Maria Valley Athletic Clubs Redskins.
When Leander was drafted into the Army during the Korean conflict, he chose to make the Army his career. He served two tours of duty in the Republic of Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star Medal. He retired at the age of 43 as First Sergeant after having served 23 years with the United States Army.
Leander returned to the Central Coast, where he began working with the Orcutt Union School as director of maintenance, operations and transportation. He retired 16 years later, and is an active member of Post #2521 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Geraldine Gatewood, the sixth Gatewood child, who was born March 21, 1935, in the Grigsby Hospital on East Church Street, was the first black child born in the city of Santa Maria. After graduating from Santa Maria High School, she married Emmanuel Manson and moved to Northern California.
Norman, the Gatewood's seventh child, worked in his father's shoeshine parlor while also serving as a newspaper carrier with the Santa Maria Times in 1959, and worked for a time with the Roemer and Rubel Automotive dealership on North Broadway. He was a member of the high school's band, orchestra and dance band, playing both trombone and drums.
Being active in sports, Norman was voted All-Conference Player of the Year in high school football. After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1955, he attended Hancock College, where he was voted Most Valuable Player on the school's 1956 football team.
After serving with the U. S. Naval Reserve, he moved to the Los Angeles area.
Donald, the Gatewood's eighth child, was active in all high school sports and became Santa Maria High School's first black student body president. After graduating from high school in 1957 Don received a football scholarship and entered Idaho State College. He worked for the city of Santa Maria from 1961 through 1965 before accepting a teaching and football coaching position at St. Josephs' High School.
From 1970 through 1997, Don worked in various vocational schools in Santa Maria as well as in Orange and Ventura counties. During this time he also earned a business degree from the University of San Francisco.
Don is now retired and lives in Hawaii.
Kenneth, the youngest Gatewood child, played in Little League baseball in the 1950s while also selling the Santa Maria Times.
After graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1961 he began his career with Unocal.
Life was difficult for the Gatewoods. Their father, whose fingers on his right hand never grew to normal length, refused to cater to his handicap. Both he and Eula were hard-working people.
Each of the Gatewood children, having learned responsibility, duty and dedication from their folks, had the opportunity to seek higher education. Those who didn't receive full scholarships worked their way through school.
The Gatewood family, one of Santa Maria/s most respected families, and the first black family to live in Santa Maria, was recently honored by the city by having a street, Gatewood Court, named in its honor.
- May 22, 2005