Hints from Heloise: Where's the appreciation?

FEAR FACTOR

Dear Heloise: Many scammers rely on fear to force people into complying with their demands. One of the most common scams, using fear as a motivator, is telling you that your Social Security number has been used in fraudulent schemes and that you will be arrested if you don't do what the caller requests. Other popular scams center around a warrant for your arrest due to unpaid taxes, missing jury duty or that your utilities are about to be cut off for non-payment. Don't let fear make you a victim of this kind of fraud. Whenever someone tries to scare you or uses high-pressure tactics to make you do anything, hang up immediately. -- Norman in New York