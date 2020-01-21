Hints from Heloise: The emergency card

This gives me arms to grab hold of when need be, plus it gets the walker out of the way. This also is useful in a restroom stall. -- Julia P., Albany, Texas

DOESN'T HURT TO ASK

Dear Heloise: I know, I know - I shouldn't carry a balance on my credit card. However, right now I do, and at a high interest rate.

I called the bank and asked if they would lower my interest rate. They did! It was really nice of them to work with me. -- Anne in Pennsylvania

Great job being proactive to dig out from debt! -- Heloise

HUBBY'S OFF THE HOOK

Dear Heloise: Another hint for microfiber cloths: My husband occasionally leaves a tissue in his shirt or pants pocket. If I fail to take it out before washing, I end up with little pieces all over the entire load.

By chance, I had a microfiber cloth in one such load. Much to my surprise, all the little pieces of the tissue had collected on the cloth. Wonderful timesaver! -- Pat P., via email

THROW IT OUT