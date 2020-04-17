Hints from Heloise: Sustainable fashion

Dear Readers: Sustainability in fashion is a legitimate environmental and sociological movement. We can be stylish, help the environment and help other people, too. In other words, keep a balance. Let's take a look.

To sustain means to continue, maintain or carry on.

* Clothes made from natural fibers (cotton, wool, silk, linen, etc.) can be upcycled (renewed or remade) into new garments (potentially of better quality and value than the original), and therefore not end up in the landfill. These fibers will also, when worn out and no longer usable for fashion, break down nicely and will not take up space in the trash.

* Secondly, the fair and ethical treatment of garment workers must be supported; working conditions in a lot of garment factories can be poor. Here, sustainability means achieving a balance between fair treatment, wages and productivity.

So again, look for garments made of natural fibers, and research the manufacturers' human rights records. -- Heloise

P.S. Sustainability is a big subject; it also entails buying vintage pieces and recycling clothing BEFORE buying new.

STAINS IN THE SUN