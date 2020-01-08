Hints from Heloise: Simple kitchen solutions

Dear Heloise: There are so many SIMPLE KITCHEN IDEAS that people don't know about, such as the following:

1. Use a spoon when you want to peel ginger. Just scrape the edge along the outside of the ginger, and it'll come off easily.

2. Got soups and stews you want to freeze? Get freezer bags in individual portion sizes, and place the stews, soups, etc., in the bags, then lay the bags flat in the freezer, stacking them on top of each other. This saves space in your freezer.

3. Got extra stock you want to save? Pour it into ice cube trays and freeze. After it's frozen solid, pop out the cubes and store in a large freezer bag, and remove only the portion size you'll need next time.

4. When slicing meat to use in a stir-fry, place it in the freezer first for about 15 minutes. It'll be much eater to slice.

-- Sandra in New York

VINEGAR TO THE RESCUE

Dear Heloise: I used to have a pamphlet on your vinegar suggestions and uses, but I lost it when we moved to our condo. Can I still get a copy? I loved all the clever hints that saved me time and money! -- Jean in South Carolina