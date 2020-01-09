Hints from Heloise: Saying 'thank you' the right way

Dear Readers: Have you and/or your kids and grandkids written THANK-YOU NOTES for holiday gifts? A handwritten thank-you note is not only appropriate, it tells the gift-givers that you appreciate them.

Rules for thank-yous, from Good Housekeeping magazine: Mention the gift specifically and how you will use it. Don't froufrou up your language; write as you would speak. And definitely use the person's name in your note.

Finally, consider the closing: "Love" is great for family members; "Fondly" for friends; and "Sincerely" for people you may not know as well. -- Heloise

P.S. You don't have to use fancy stationery, but no emails!

SPONGE SCRUBBER

Dear Heloise: Years ago, I jumped on the baking soda/vinegar bandwagon when reading Heloise I [the original Heloise, 1919-1977].

Instead of using cellulose or foam sponges, I found one that is many times better. It is the melamine scrubbing sponge. These, used with or without a baking soda paste, are great. They are similar to a commercial-brand eraser but without the cleaning additive. That's where the baking soda comes in. -- Teresa C., Omaha, Neb.