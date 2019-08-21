Dear Heloise: What is the STORAGE TIME in a refrigerator for common everyday foods? -- Diane M., Madison, N.J.
Butter: In the refrigerator, one to two weeks; frozen, nine months.
Cheeses: Opened cream cheese, two weeks; cottage cheese, 10 to 30 days; opened Swiss, brick, processed cheese, three to four weeks.
Chicken: Refrigerate two to three days; freeze for nine to 12 months. Chicken livers will keep one to two days in the refrigerator, three months frozen.
Ketchup: Unopened, 12 months on the shelf; refrigerate after opening.
Mayonnaise: Salad dressing unopened on the shelf, two to three months; in the refrigerator after opening, six to eight weeks.
Pork: Fresh, three to five days in the refrigerator for chops, one to two days for ground; three to five days for roasts.
-- Heloise
DISHWASHER WARNING
Dear Heloise: Here is a warning for your readers: Do NOT leave the house when your dishwasher is running. This is probably also true for your washer and dryer. I started a load of dishes in my dishwasher and then made a quick run to the deli down the street. When I got home a few minutes later, there was a fire in my kitchen, which had started with the dishwasher! Thankfully, the damage was limited to one area of the kitchen, but I shudder to think of all the times I've left home while the dishwasher was running. -- Ellen R., Eugene, Ore.
Ellen, thanks for the warning. It's always risky to assume the house is safe when we leave an appliance running while we're gone. A household's memories and mementos can never be replaced if a fire destroys them. -- Heloise
TEA HINTS
Dear Readers: I'm a big fan of tea! Here are some of my favorite tea hints:
* Add a dash of nutmeg or cinnamon to your favorite tea.
* Heat up instant iced tea for quick, hot tea.
* Heat up apple cider and steep an orange spiced tea bag in it.
* Add a lemon drop or peppermint candy to hot tea. -- Heloise
A FEW TIPS ON SPICES AND HERBS
Dear Heloise: I never know what spices or herbs to use when cooking. Help! -- Nina V., Braddock, N.D.
Nina, I get requests for this all the time. Try adding the following:
1. Basil to tofu.
2. Allspice to cream soups, or a pinch sprinkled over citrus fruit.
3. Chili powder to perk up sloppy Joes, eggs or cottage cheese.
4. Cayenne into coleslaw.
5. A pinch of crumbled rosemary to mashed potatoes.
6. Dill into salads, sour cream, omelets or salmon.
-- Heloise