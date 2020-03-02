Hints from Heloise: Puppy mills should be stopped

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Dear Readers: We had a tremendous response to our Sound Off about a sister-in-law who always asked what people paid for various items. The vast majority said it was rude. Here are some responses:

Patrizia: "When we moved to Singapore, this question was repeatedly asked: 'How much did you pay for that?' We learned that it was a holdover from the Chinese culture that was a way of showing appreciation for whatever it was. Or the love of a deal."

Janet S.: "The answer for the nosy sister-in-law who keeps asking how much you paid for something would be, 'Oh $5 or $10 million. I can never keep track of large numbers like that.' Hopefully, the absurdity of the answer will get the point across that it's none of her business."

Tracy A.: "My sister-in-law used to ask rude questions. I began saying, 'OMG, Mary, who does that? Who asks such an inappropriate question? No one, that's who!"'

GARNISH SOCIAL SECURITY?

Dear Heloise: Can my Social Security checks be garnished? -- Ralph D., Red Wood Falls, Minnesota

Ralph, the federal government can and will garnish Social Security:

* To collect child support payments that are unpaid or for unpaid alimony.