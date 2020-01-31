Hints from Heloise: Protect yourself against online scams

Dear Heloise: It's always nice to use social media to stay in touch with friends and family, but beware of SHOPPING ONLINE AT SOCIAL MEDIA SITES. You might see an ad that has a product you'd love to have, and they may even say they give a portion of their profits to a charity. So, you place your order, giving them your credit card or debit card number, but the product never arrives. Worse, they have your financial information, name and address. Here's how to protect yourself:

* Do some research on social media scams by going to BBB.org/AvoidScams or BBB.org/ShoppingOnline. There is also Give.org, where you can check out an organization's reputation.

* Look online for complaints from previous customers.

* If you've been taken advantage of by a scammer, share your concerns at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

-- J.B. in Wisconsin

DECLUTTER THIS YEAR