Hints from Heloise: Portion control

DRY CAKES

Dear Heloise: In reference to a previous column about dry cakes, I also used to have this problem until my daughter told me to use milk instead of the water that is called for. I use 2% milk, and it works great! -- Sue, Fort Wayne, Ind.

COOKIE CONTAINER

Dear Heloise: I am a longtime reader and enjoy/appreciate your advice. Question: Which is a better way to store cookies -- in a plastic bag in the freezer or in an airtight container? -- K. Miller, via email

K, although it's never advisable to store different kinds of cookies together, it really doesn't matter if you place them in the freezer or not, as long as the container they are in is airtight. -- Heloise

BLACK WALNUTS

Dear Heloise: My aunt bought some walnuts this year. We found that a lot of the walnuts are black in color. Why is this? These are not name-brand nuts, so could they be No. 2 grade? Also, the taste is not that great. -- Kathy H., Fairchance, Penn.