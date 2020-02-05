Hints from Heloise: Pies and peels
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Pies and peels

Dear Heloise: To prevent a filled pie from BUBBLING OVER onto the oven, just roll out the bottom crust a little larger than the pie plate. Pour in the desired filling mixture. Now bring the edge up over the filling/mixture, but only the edges. It's not as pretty as the crimped edge, but hey, no oven to clean!

Also, don't throw out citrus peels. I put them where the neighbor's cat goes to the bathroom. It really works. I save them by placing them in a plastic container and freezing until ready to use. No harm to the animal. -- Sandy L., Barnesville, Ohio

RED VELVET CAKE

Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I've misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine's Day. -- Carmela G., Brownsville, Texas

Carmela, here it is -- one of my favorite cakes. You'll need:

4 bottles (half-ounce size) red food coloring

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.

If you like this recipe and want to treat someone special to an unusual dessert, then you'll love my pamphlet Heloise's Cake Recipes. To get a copy, send $3, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Cakes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. You'll also find a couple of icing recipes for a red velvet cake and many more dessert ideas included in there. -- Heloise

EGG SLICER

Dear Heloise: I've found an egg slicer does several things. I can cut up olives, mushrooms, strawberries and a few other items when I need to get that job done fast. -- Cecil in Bay City, Mich.

CHEESE SLICING

Dear Heloise: While preparing for a party at a rental cabin, I found I had nothing to slice a block of cheese. I took out a long string of unwaxed dental floss and used it to slice the cheese. It worked perfectly! -- Vivian in Oregon

TEA BALL

Dear Heloise: I've found some new ideas for a tea ball, such as placing a bay leaf in it and suspending it in soups and stews to get the flavor but not the herb. I can also use one as a scent diffuser by spraying a cotton ball with perfume and placing it inside the tea ball. Then I hang it in my car or my closet to add a nice scent to that area. -- Mae V., Scottsbluff, Neb.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Fight over luggage throws wrench in cruise plans
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Fight over luggage throws wrench in cruise plans

DEAR ABBY: I paid $5,000 for a seven-day cruise with my grandkids. All I asked was for them to pack a carry-on and a backpack. My granddaughter and son are having a problem with it. I tried explaining that I'm handicapped and do not want to check a large bag for her because it's a convenience issue. There's laundry service onboard the ship..

Dear Abby: Grandson living rent-free pushes grandparents' buttons
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Grandson living rent-free pushes grandparents' buttons

DEAR ABBY: Our 24-year-old grandson "Raffy," a college grad from a respected technical institution, couldn't find a job for a year after graduation. He has been living with us for more than six months without paying rent because we wanted to help him get on his feet. Currently, his only responsibility is helping somewhat after dinner. He now has a good job.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News