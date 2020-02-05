Hints from Heloise: Pies and peels

Dear Heloise: To prevent a filled pie from BUBBLING OVER onto the oven, just roll out the bottom crust a little larger than the pie plate. Pour in the desired filling mixture. Now bring the edge up over the filling/mixture, but only the edges. It's not as pretty as the crimped edge, but hey, no oven to clean!

Also, don't throw out citrus peels. I put them where the neighbor's cat goes to the bathroom. It really works. I save them by placing them in a plastic container and freezing until ready to use. No harm to the animal. -- Sandy L., Barnesville, Ohio

RED VELVET CAKE

Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I've misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine's Day. -- Carmela G., Brownsville, Texas

Carmela, here it is -- one of my favorite cakes. You'll need:

4 bottles (half-ounce size) red food coloring

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs