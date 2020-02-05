Hints from Heloise: Pies and peels

Dear Heloise: To prevent a filled pie from BUBBLING OVER onto the oven, just roll out the bottom crust a little larger than the pie plate. Pour in the desired filling mixture. Now bring the edge up over the filling/mixture, but only the edges. It's not as pretty as the crimped edge, but hey, no oven to clean!
Also, don't throw out citrus peels. I put them where the neighbor's cat goes to the bathroom. It really works. I save them by placing them in a plastic container and freezing until ready to use. No harm to the animal. -- Sandy L., Barnesville, Ohio
RED VELVET CAKE
Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I've misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine's Day. -- Carmela G., Brownsville, Texas
Carmela, here it is -- one of my favorite cakes. You'll need:
4 bottles (half-ounce size) red food coloring
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 teaspoon baking soda
Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.
Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.
EGG SLICER
Dear Heloise: I've found an egg slicer does several things. I can cut up olives, mushrooms, strawberries and a few other items when I need to get that job done fast. -- Cecil in Bay City, Mich.
CHEESE SLICING
Dear Heloise: While preparing for a party at a rental cabin, I found I had nothing to slice a block of cheese. I took out a long string of unwaxed dental floss and used it to slice the cheese. It worked perfectly! -- Vivian in Oregon
TEA BALL
Dear Heloise: I've found some new ideas for a tea ball, such as placing a bay leaf in it and suspending it in soups and stews to get the flavor but not the herb. I can also use one as a scent diffuser by spraying a cotton ball with perfume and placing it inside the tea ball. Then I hang it in my car or my closet to add a nice scent to that area. -- Mae V., Scottsbluff, Neb.