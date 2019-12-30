Hints from Heloise: Pick up what your pooch dropped!

Dear Heloise: Here's a hint for you: My twin boys were afraid of hotel rooms because they were strange to them. So whenever we traveled, I brought a night light, and it seemed to calm their fears and eliminate the bad dreams. It also helped them find the bathroom at night. -- Paula R., Coos Bay, Ore.

SCHOOL DAZE

Dear Heloise: With a household of eight children (his, mine and ours), it gets hectic in the mornings while I try to get everyone off to school. It seems like every day two or more leave something behind that they need for school, and I have to load up the car and run it over to the school. How do we get organized around here? -- Tina in Wisconsin

Tina, place a plastic bin or cardboard box in each child's room and tell them to place the things they need to take to school in that box at night before they go to bed. All books, homework, papers, gym clothes, lunch (if possible) and money need to go in the box. It's their responsibility to organize what they need for school the next day. -- Heloise

WASHING ON THE ROAD