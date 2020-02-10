Hints from Heloise: Pet provision

-- Heloise

AIRPLANE ETIQUETTE

Dear Heloise: There are some basic rules of etiquette that passengers should follow to make their airline flight as comfortable and stress-free as possible. First, if you're waiting in the Transportation Security Administration line, do not stop and open your luggage. It holds up the line. Do not fall asleep on your fellow passenger's shoulder. Make sure your carry-on luggage fits into the overhead bin or under your seat, and do not take longer than one minute to store those items. We all need our personal space, so respect your seatmate's space. If you bring food on board, make certain it has a low odor or no odor. Do not recline your seat all the way back. -- Lorraine in Colorado

HOUSEKEEPING CHORES

Dear Heloise: I've discovered an easy way to stay on top of my housekeeping. Years ago, I decided that every day, when I got home from work, I would assign myself a housekeeping task. For example, I might take out the trash, mop the kitchen floor, change the sheets or do a load of laundry. This made keeping up with things around my home so much easier and less of a chore. -- Vanessa in New Mexico

NATURAL HIGHLIGHTS

Dear Heloise: I like to work with natural products and found that if I used 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to a gallon of water and sit for about 30 minutes in the sun, my hair would lighten. My sister has auburn hair, and to increase the red highlights she will rinse her hair with apple-cider vinegar. It not only adds highlights to her hair, it cuts the soap and reduces dandruff by killing the bacteria on her scalp. You can also rinse with strong tea or rose hips to bring out the red. -- Patsy H., Warwick, R.I.

