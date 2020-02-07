Hints from Heloise: One ring could be costly

Dear Readers: Have you received a "ONE-RING" CALL? Whatever you do, do not try to redial that telephone number. Why? According to the Federal Communications Commission, you could find yourself with a huge telephone bill amounting to hundreds of dollars.

The person you call back will keep you on the line as long as possible. Scammers will often call back several times in an attempt to have you call them back. They might say that you've won a prize or that a family member has a message to relay. It's all a lie. Those calls are costing you between $3-$7 per minute. So how do you protect yourself?

* If you don't recognize the phone number, don't answer the call.

* These callers may even use a local area code, but if it's an unknown phone number, don't answer.

* If you never make international calls, ask your phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line (scammers sometimes use international numbers).

* Be sure to check your phone bill every month!

If you have been a victim of this scam, please register your experience online at Fraud.org. -- Heloise

SERVICE DOGS