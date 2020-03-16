Hints from Heloise: Not Mommy material

Dear Heloise: I'm sure I'm not the only person having this problem with the new cooking method of using an instant pot: The sealing lid retains the food odors in the lid. I've tried baking soda and vinegar, but nothing seems to help. I've had to resort to storing the lid in the garage.

If you have a solution, I would be forever grateful! -- Judy, The Villages, Florida

Judy, here is what is recommended: The sealing ring is made of silicone, and yes, it'll retain odors. It's recommended to use vinegar or lemon juice, but the odors may still be a problem. You might need to purchase more sealing rings and change them out.

Also, when not in use, always store the lid upside down on top of the pot. I think you'll find that the odors do not affect what is cooked next. -- Heloise

USING SPRY

Dear Heloise: I am making my great-grandmother's recipe for baking powder biscuits, and it calls for 5 tablespoons of spry. I have no clue what spry is. What is it and where can I buy it? -- Jessica, via email