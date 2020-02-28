Hints from Heloise: Nailing down a solution

Dear Heloise: I have a FINGERNAIL PROBLEM. All my nails peel, and two are cracked. The ones that peel, I usually clip as short as possible and keep polish on them in the hope that they will even out. The cracked ones are always uneven and have a sharp place where the crack is. I'm on 1,200 milligrams of calcium a day for my osteoporosis, which I was told would help my nails. However, it does not. Any suggestions? -- Annie in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Annie, a diet rich in nutrients is the basis for healthier nails and hair, but you can try adding biotin to your list of vitamins and minerals. Also, massage petroleum jelly into your nails and cuticles every night, and then wear cotton gloves on your hands while you sleep. During the day, wear protective gloves while doing housework, especially when working in water. Nail hardeners only make this problem worse, so don't use them. -- Heloise

TRAVELING WITH MARIJUANA

Dear Heloise: Can I travel to foreign countries with my marijuana? -- Kevin via email