Hints from Heloise: 12 months of memories

Dear Heloise: I was at my wits' end when it came to giving my children a CHRISTMAS GIFT because they all have wonderful jobs, nice homes and really don't need anything. So, I got out all of the old photos from their childhood (some were hilarious) and singled out 12 photos, took them to a print shop and had them made into calendars using the old photos. I've shown them to my two sisters, and both laughed! I think the kids will enjoy them, and if they do, I'll do the same thing next year. -- Anne in Minnesota