Hints from Heloise: Message in a mumble

Stephan, you're correct: They don't need it, and you should not be supplying that kind of information to them. They might not charge on your credit card, but they could still sell that information. If enough people refuse to give this information, they'll have to reconsider their policy. -- Heloise

IS MSG DANGEROUS

Dear Heloise: Is MSG dangerous in foods? -- Linda W., Marblehead, Mass.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, monosodium glutamate (MSG) is present in our bodies naturally. It's also in many of the foods we eat every day. The FDA believes that MSG is, on the whole, safe to ingest. Although some people may have an allergy to MSG, in order to know for certain if it's MSG or something else in a certain food, they should consult with a doctor. -- Heloise

CBD OIL

Dear Heloise: I've been hearing all sorts of things about CBD oil. Since it can be made from marijuana, will I get high if I take it? -- Taylor V., Bozeman, Mont.

Taylor, some CBD oil comes from marijuana, but you will not get high from using it. Nor will CBD oil derived from hemp give you a buzz. At this time, there are many studies that have been published on the health benefits of CBD, and new information comes out every day about CBD. Do your research to see if it might benefit you to try it, and also check your state's laws related to the allowed usage of CBD. -- Heloise

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0