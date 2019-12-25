Hints from Heloise: Merry Christmas!

Dear Readers: CHRISTMAS is the season for faith, family and friendship. Let us take the time to enjoy our loved ones and remember those we've lost. Happy holidays to all! -- Heloise

AN EASIER WAY TO CLEAN?

Dear Heloise: I have read your column for many of my 89 years and enjoyed using some of the hints.

One of the things my mother taught me was this: If you have dishes or utensils with raw egg on/in them, do not run under hot water. You will cook the eggs and have a more difficult cleaning job. -- Mabel Violet D., Amherst, N.H.

DARK VS. LIGHT

Dear Heloise: I was baking cookies and a question came to me: Can you use dark brown sugar if you are out of light? Does the dark have a more intense flavor? I would think it does. If you can, would you use less? Most of my recipes call for regular granulated or light brown sugar. So I was wondering if you would use less of the dark brown sugar and a little more of the regular granulated sugar. -- Susan E., Dayton, Ohio

Dark brown sugar has more molasses than light brown sugar, but if you feel the taste will be too strong, try one of these substitutes: