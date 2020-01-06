Hints from Heloise: Look up at life!

STATIC CLING

ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION

Dear Heloise: My husband and I just got back from our honeymoon, and now I have to write my thank-you notes. Would it be all right to just send an email or text saying: "Thanks so much for your gift. I'm sure we'll find it useful"? Short and sweet. My mother says it's tacky, but I have about 210 thank-you notes to get out! -- Samantha B., Cedar Grove, N.J.

Samantha, your mother is right. You can buy some inexpensive thank-you cards that look nice and are blank on the inside. Thank them for the gift by mentioning what they gave and how you will use it. If you were given money, for example, you might say: "Thank you for the gift of $75. It'll go toward our new refrigerator fund." Take your time, and the both of you can sit down and write a few every night. Try setting a goal; each of you could write 10 per day until you're done, and you'll be done in no time! -- Heloise