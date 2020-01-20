Hints from Heloise: Late for dinner again!

Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about guests who arrive late for every function:

"Dear Heloise: My brother and his wife never show up on time and never call to say they are running late. At Thanksgiving, I hosted a family dinner, which took hours of work. I told them we would be sitting down to dinner at 2 p.m. If they weren't there, we would go ahead without them.

"And that's exactly what we did. They showed up at 4 p.m. expecting to have Thanksgiving dinner, which I refused them since we all had eaten and had just finished cleaning up the kitchen. In the past, I've tried telling them we were having dinner at 1 p.m., thinking I'd actually prepare dinner for 2 p.m., and they still showed up two hours late!" -- A.D. in Maine

A holiday dinner is expensive, time-consuming and takes a lot of planning and work. Showing up late on a continual basis is inconsiderate to the host. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for safety pins:

* Pin socks together before washing so pairs stay together.

* Pin a scarf to the back of a coat collar so it stays in place.