Hints from Heloise: Late for dinner again!
Hints from Heloise

Hints from Heloise: Late for dinner again!

Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about guests who arrive late for every function:

"Dear Heloise: My brother and his wife never show up on time and never call to say they are running late. At Thanksgiving, I hosted a family dinner, which took hours of work. I told them we would be sitting down to dinner at 2 p.m. If they weren't there, we would go ahead without them.

"And that's exactly what we did. They showed up at 4 p.m. expecting to have Thanksgiving dinner, which I refused them since we all had eaten and had just finished cleaning up the kitchen. In the past, I've tried telling them we were having dinner at 1 p.m., thinking I'd actually prepare dinner for 2 p.m., and they still showed up two hours late!" -- A.D. in Maine

A holiday dinner is expensive, time-consuming and takes a lot of planning and work. Showing up late on a continual basis is inconsiderate to the host. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Here are some additional uses for safety pins:

* Pin socks together before washing so pairs stay together.

* Pin a scarf to the back of a coat collar so it stays in place.

* Use to keep skirt hems up in an emergency.

* Pin gloves to a child's sleeve so they won't get lost.

-- Heloise

PRE-WASH SPRAY

Dear Heloise: You had a pre-wash mixture that worked well, but I've lost the instructions. Would you reprint that for me? -- Kate W., Reno, Nev.

Kate, you'll need to mix equal parts water, household ammonia and dishwashing (not "dishwasher") liquid. Put the mixture into a clean spray bottle. Be sure to label it, and keep it away from children and pets. Once you apply this to a stain, wash the garment immediately.

This pre-wash recipe is included in my Heloise's Handy Stain Guide for Clothing. If you would like a copy, send $5, along with a long, stamped (70 cents), self-addressed envelope, to: Heloise/Stain Guide, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. FYI: When using a spray-type laundry stain remover, turn the stained item inside out and spray the stain from the "wrong" side. -- Heloise

ADDRESS LABELS

Dear Heloise: Every year I get lots of address labels from various charities, and I use them in a number of ways. They go on the back of my phone, in books I lend to friends, on my address book and on platters I take to potluck dinners. This has made it easy for people to return things to me. -- Claire U., McPherson, Kan.

HANDY CHIP BOWL

Dear Heloise: When my husband and I watch a movie in the evening, we usually munch on some chips and dips. Recently, I saw my daughter roll down the sides of the bag, then push the bottom up, and it made a bowl out of the bag! Very handy for all of us. -- Marybeth S., Fresno, Calif.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Xavier Montoya
Obituaries

Richard Xavier Montoya

  • Updated

Richard Xavier Montoya went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 4, 2020 in Mesita, New Mexico at the age of 25. Richar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News