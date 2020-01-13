Hints from Heloise: Lacking in details

SOCIAL SECURITY SCAM

Dear Readers: Have you received calls from people claiming to be with the Social Security office? Some of the calls might sound threatening, but sometimes they seem friendly. However, Social Security would first send you a letter, not just call and ask you for personal or financial information. If you think you have been a victim of a scam call from Social Security, call 800-269-0271, or report this to the Office of the Inspector General at OIG.ssa.gov/report. -- Heloise

HAPPILY DIVORCED

Dear Heloise: How do I put a stop to this parade of co-workers and friends who keep asking me if I'm OK now that my divorce is final? We parted as friends and get along better now than we did when we were married. There were no children, and we split everything down the middle and went our separate ways. The only disagreement we had at the end was over the dogs (I got them). Still, people won't believe me when I say I'm fine and not unhappy. Everyone is certain that I'm stuffing my feelings deep inside. Believe me, I feel liberated. -- Lisa in Massachusetts