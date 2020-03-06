Hints from Heloise: It isn't romantic to be scammed

KEEP EMPLOYEES HAPPY

Dear Heloise: Too many employers forget that when you have happy employees you have less turnover, more loyalty and fewer sick days. To build a solid rapport with my staff, I do three things that seem to make each person feel valued and appreciated. First, I allow flexibility to come in a little late or leave a little early. Second, we celebrate birthdays with cake (employee's choice of flavor) and a small gift, such as movie tickets, coffee shop gift cards, etc. Third, when our company has met a goal or we've added a new client, I will have lunch catered for the staff. This is my way of letting them know they are appreciated. It must be working, because I haven't had an employee leave in six years. -- Howard in Indiana